BJP readying world's largest volunteer health force to prepare for third Covid wave: Tarun Chugh

In the view of a possible third wave of coronavirus in the country, the BJP is a readying the world's largest volunteer health force and it aims to train 4 lakh people for it by August end, party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said here in Saturday.

The trained volunteers, of which 51,000 will be from Delhi alone, will help the needy with relief assistance in case the third wave strikes, he said at a Delhi BJP event.

The kind of dedication and commitment the top party leadership and workers showed during the first and second wave of the pandemic has set an example in the world, Chugh said.

"If there is a third wave, the BJP is even better prepared now, and its workers and health volunteers will be ready for public service in every village and town of the country," he claimed.

Launching the health volunteer campaign at the Delhi BJP office, Chugh said the party will train over 4 lakh health volunteers across the country by August 31.

"In Delhi alone there is a target to have 51,000 such volunteers," said Chugh, who is also the convener of the national health volunteers' campaign of the BJP.

Fighting coronavirus is like saving humanity and for it the party workers are ready to put their own lives at stake, he said.

He said while the opposition seemed busy "raising doubts and complaining", the BJP leaders and workers went among people to provide respite to them in the earlier waves of the pandemic.

"So far, under the health volunteers' campaign of the party, already 1.48 lakh people have got themselves registered as health volunteers, and in Delhi alone this number has crossed 3,000," Chugh said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said a team of volunteers would be deployed at every booth and added that while he prayed that there should not be a third wave of Covid, there was no harm in being ready for any eventuality.

He released a helpline number for registering as a health volunteer and said it will also serve as a service number for seeking help in case of a third wave.