BJP rolls out month-long mass connect programme to mark Modi government's ninth anniversary

With a key focus on the 144 seats that it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is rolling out a month-long blitzkrieg starting with a rally by PM Modi at Ajmer in pollbound Rajasthan on Wednesday. Leaders said that from May 30 to June 30, the party will carry out 51 rallies, hold more than 500 meetings across all parliamentary seats, and arrange press conferences at over 600 areas.

Central to the campaign are the 144 seats, which the party has divided in clusters of 3-4 seats. All the 543 Lok Sabha seats, leaders said, have been divided in 144 clusters, and over 288 Lok Sabha MPs and senior leaders are to spend eight days in these clusters.

“The campaign is to push activities in these seats so that people know what have been done in these nine years. This is a shifting of gears, since the next Lok Sabha election is now a year away,” a senior leader of the party said. DH had earlier reported that key leaders of the party have also been asked to meet industry leaders, army veterans, and sportspersons.

Tarun Chugh, the chief of the month-long campaign, said in a press conference that programmes will be held across the party’s three organisational blocks — Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and booths. “In the next month, BJP workers will hold programmes in more than 4,000 legislative assemblies in every nook and corner of the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kamrup,” Chugh said.

In all, 16 lakh party workers will be part of the campaign. Additionally, party workers will also carry out a “missed call abhiyan” across 10 lakh booths, where they will ask voters to give a missed call to link them to the party database.

Workers have been asked to meet families in their areas, reaching out to over 5 lakh such families across the country. The ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ campaign will have booth workers reach out to 20-30 families in each booth. Modi will also address party workers as part of the campaign digitally, and in villages motorcycle rallies are to be carried out.

The month-long programme will also cover June 25, the 48th anniversary of the Emergency, and June 23, the 70th death anniversary of BJP founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.