BJP seeks probe into purchase of body bags by BMC

Amid the big spike in Mumbai, the BJP on Friday demanded a probe into the purchase of body bags by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body of Mumbai had decided to purchase body bags a piece priced at Rs 6,719.

However, the BMC has scrapped the order.

"We want investigation of body bags scam.The BMC ordered body bags priced Rs 6,719 per piece. The market price is not more than Rs 200 to Rs 600," state BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya demanded.

"The BMC informed me that the scam has been cancelled. Who is responsible for this scam? It should be investigated. People deserve to know," the former Mumbai MP demanded.

BJP leader Vivekananda Gupta demanded an explanation form Shiv Sena leader and state's tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.