BJP-Sena has become ayaram-gayaram party: Ashok Chavan 

Reacting to the exodus of leaders from the Congress-NCP, former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that BJP and Shiv Sena has become "ayaram-gayaram party".

"It has become full to the brim, it's overflowing... They (BJP-Sena) should remember that a ship loaded beyond capacity sinks," the former state Congress president said.

He urged Congress workers not to worry.

"Those who had gone, let them go. The strength of Congress is its workers... New leaders will come in place of those who left the party," he said.