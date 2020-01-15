BJP shuts their 'windows' over Nadella's remark on CAA

His comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue of CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Read more: It's just bad, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on CAA

Following the row that broke out after Satya Nadella voiced concern over the fallout of the amended citizenship law in India, the BJP on Tuesday said the Centre was protecting borders and framing immigration policy as the Microsoft CEO had said in hi...

Read more: How literate need to be educated! Perfect example: BJP MP Lekhi slams Satya Nadella