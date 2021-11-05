BJP slams Congress, calls it biggest 'pickpocket' in country

On Friday, the BJP slammed Congress and called the party the "biggest pickpocket" in the country.

The ruling party responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from a few days ago in which the senior Congress leader hit out at the Centre for rising fuel prices. "Beware of pickpockets," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag #TaxExtortion.

Quoting the National Spokesperson for BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, the ruling party tweeted in Hindi, "On 1 November, Rahul Gandhi tweeted – Beware of pockets. Rahul Gandhi ji, it seems that there is no bigger pickpocket in the whole country than Congress. The pickpocket has become a Congress party, but why do you do their vulture politics with it?"

Gandhi and Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: