BJP slams Congress, calls it biggest 'pickpocket' in country

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 17:47 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

On Friday, the BJP slammed Congress and called the party the "biggest pickpocket" in the country.

The ruling party responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from a few days ago in which the senior Congress leader hit out at the Centre for rising fuel prices. "Beware of pickpockets," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag #TaxExtortion.

Quoting the National Spokesperson for BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, the ruling party tweeted in Hindi, "On 1 November, Rahul Gandhi tweeted – Beware of pockets. Rahul Gandhi ji, it seems that there is no bigger pickpocket in the whole country than Congress. The pickpocket has become a Congress party, but why do you do their vulture politics with it?"

Gandhi and Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices.

