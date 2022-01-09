BJP slams Channi for briefing Priyanka on PM's security

BJP slams Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for briefing Priyanka Gandhi on PM's security

BJP members questioned how Channi shared the information with Priyanka despite being unavailable for the PM

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 15:42 ist
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to social media to question why Congress members were kept in the loop. Credit: DH File Photo

The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for briefing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Talking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned the need to keep Priyanka Gandhi in the loop regarding the Prime Minister's security.

He said: "A sitting Chief Minister briefs Priyanka Vadra on Prime Minister's security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who's she to be kept in loop regarding Prime Minister's security? Channi Saab... be truthful.. you must have said to her 'work is done... what you asked for, has been done'!"

 

BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi, said, "Sonia Gandhi's Chief Minister did not respond to Prime Minister Modi but briefs some Priyanka Vadra. Just curious to know who Priyanka Vadra is."

Channi had maintained that there was "no threat" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on January 5. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the Prime Minister had to cancel his scheduled visit due to a security breach and has sought a detailed report from the state government for the same.

The MHA has also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedures in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
India News
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Charanjit Singh Channi
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 