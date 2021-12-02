BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made ITDC Chairperson

After splitting the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Ganji Kamala V Rao will be the Managing Director

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 16:57 ist
Sambit Patra. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been appointed part-time Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a listed company, after splitting the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

With this, the existing CMD Ganji Kamala V Rao, a 1990-batch Kerala cadre officer, will only be the Managing Director.

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a proposal forwarded by the Ministry of Tourism. Home Minister Amit Shah is the only member of the committee.

Also Read — Court orders FIR against Sambit Patra for posting Arvind Kejriwal's doctored video

According to the order, the post of CMD has been split into Chairman, ITDC and Managing Director, ITDC.

It said Patra has been appointed as part-time Non-Executive Director and Chairman of ITDC for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders.

Patra, a vocal BJP spokesperson regular on news channels, was made an independent Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in 2017. He had also unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Puri against the winning BJD candidate Pinaki Mishra.

Patra's appointment comes days after a Delhi court directed police to register an FIR against him for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting the farm laws, saying it may have resulted in rioting-like situation across the nation.

ITDC
Sambit Patra
BJP
India News

