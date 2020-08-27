BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam RS candidate from UP

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam RS candidate from UP

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 27 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 00:48 ist

 The BJP on Wednesday named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll to a seat from Uttar Pradesh. 

The election has been necessitated due to the death of expelled Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh. 

Islam's victory is all but certain due to the BJP's overwhelming majority in the state assembly. 

It is believed that Islam, a former investment banker, was involved in the party's efforts to bring the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into its fold as both enjoyed warm personal relations dating back to the time before he had joined the BJP.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Rajya Sabha
Amar Singh
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

 