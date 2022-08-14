BJP takes a dig at Congress over India's partition

BJP takes a dig at Congress over India's partition

The BJP alleged that the country which stayed together for centuries was broken into 2 pieces within 3 weeks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 16:48 ist
In a 7-minute long video, BJP alleged that the then top leaders of the Congress accepted Muslim Legue’s demand of forming Pakistan whithout any resistance. Credit: AFP File Photo

Stepping up its attack Congress on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted a video criticising the party and holding it responsible for the partition of India.

In a 7-minute long video, BJP alleged that the then top leaders of the Congress accepted Muslim Legue’s demand of forming Pakistan whithout any resistance. 

The BJP alleged that the country which stayed together for centuries was broken into 2 pieces within 3 weeks by people who were oblivious to India's traditions, culture and values. Millions of people lost everything and had to migrate because of Congress leaders' decision, the video said.

The BJP accused the Congress of remaining silent as the country suffered. According to the BJP, previous governments never spoke openly about problems and difficulties faced by people during partition while Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to those who suffered in 1947. 

The Congress, on the other hand, alleged that the "real intent" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use "traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles".

 

Congress
BJP
India News
Independece Day
India@75
Pakistan
partition riots

