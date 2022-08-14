BJP takes a dig at Congress over India's partition

Stepping up its attack Congress on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted a video criticising the party and holding it responsible for the partition of India.

In a 7-minute long video, BJP alleged that the then top leaders of the Congress accepted Muslim Legue’s demand of forming Pakistan whithout any resistance.

जिन लोगों को भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, सभ्यता, मूल्यों, तीर्थों का कोई ज्ञान नहीं था, उन्होंने मात्र तीन सप्ताह में सदियों से एक साथ रह रहे लोगों के बीच सरहद खींच दी। उस समय कहाँ थे वे लोग जिन पर इन विभाजनकारी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी?#विभाजन_विभीषिका pic.twitter.com/t1K6vInZzQ — BJP (@BJP4India) August 14, 2022

The BJP alleged that the country which stayed together for centuries was broken into 2 pieces within 3 weeks by people who were oblivious to India's traditions, culture and values. Millions of people lost everything and had to migrate because of Congress leaders' decision, the video said.

The BJP accused the Congress of remaining silent as the country suffered. According to the BJP, previous governments never spoke openly about problems and difficulties faced by people during partition while Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to those who suffered in 1947.

The Congress, on the other hand, alleged that the "real intent" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use "traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles".