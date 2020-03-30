BJP takes crowdfunding initiative to its 18 crore workers

Taking crowdfunding to a new level, the BJP on Monday swung into action shore up the newly-set PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19 by reaching out to its 18 crore workers to donate at least Rs 100 each.

As per its claim, the BJP has become the largest political party in the world.

With the battle against the menace of COVID-19 promising to be long-drawn exercises and expenses going really high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to directly involve people in mopping up resources to fight out the menace. Donations from the fund has been in the denominations from Rs 101 to 100 crore from individuals and industrialists.

The government has made it clear there is no lower limit for donation in this micro-funding exercise, which is aimed at financially and emotionally involving the entire country in the fight against COVID-19.

Nadda, who held a video conferencing meeting with party state chiefs, general secretaries organisation, MPs MLAs, district presidents and other office-bearers of the BJP, asked them to urge party workers to inspire at least 10 other persons to make similar contributions.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The party has also decided to its large organisational network to prevail upon the migrants on the road, who are defying lockdown and walking the streets to go their native places, to respect the spirit of lockdown and ensure social distancing to win the fight against COVID-19

Party National General Secretary B L Santosh was also present in the meeting, who along with Nadda reviewed the progress of BJP’s ambitious plan to reach food to 50 million poor people during this 21-day nation-wide lockdown.

The party has adopted a three-pronged strategy to make this plan successful—asking every party worker to prepare at least five food packets at home reach it to the needy, get food prepared for more people in community kitchens and distribute food kits carrying food items for 15 days to the needy, where serving hot meal is not possible.