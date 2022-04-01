BJP tally crosses 100-mark in Rajya Sabha

For the first time the BJP's tally in the Rajya Sabha has crossed the 100 mark. The BJP also became the first party to achieve the feat after 1988.

After the recent round of election for the Upper House of Parliament held on Thursday, the saffron party's tally now stands at 101.

The BJP achieved this feat after winning four seats out of 13 for which polls were held on Thursday. The saffron party alliance partner United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam. The BJP won four Rajya Sabha seats from three Northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura and Nagaland. The BJP has also increased its members' tally in the Upper House from the region.

Around midnight Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Assam has reposed its faith in PM Sri @narendramodi ji by electing two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha by huge margins - BJP's Sri Pabitra Margherita (won by 11 votes) & UPPL's Sri Rwngwra Narzary (won by 9 votes). My compliments to winners."

With the BJP crossing the 100-mark in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition has been put out of the race for the Vice President election in August this year. The elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and one in Tripura were held on Thursday. BJP candidate and its women wing state president S Phangnon Konyak was elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Nagaland, making her the first woman from the state to get a berth in the Parliament's Upper House. The Rajya Sabha term of Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah of the Congress in Assam will expire on April 2.

After thumping victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP won all the five seats from the state. Now APP tally has increased to eight seats in the Upper House.

The Congresss's strength has reduced by five seats in the recent round of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: