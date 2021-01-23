BJP, TMC supporters clash in Howrah; several injured, many vehicles vandalised

BJP, TMC supporters clash in Howrah; several injured

As the BJP men blocked the GT Road in protest, some TMC supporters tried to remove them, triggering the violence

  Jan 23 2021
  updated: Jan 23 2021
Several people were injured, many vehicles vandalised as BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday, police said.

BJP alleged that a party member was shot at, while some were beaten with rods and sticks.

Crude bombs were also allegedly hurled during the street fight at Bally, triggering panic in the area. Besides, a few bikes and a police vehicle were vandalised, officials said.

On Friday, Bally MLA Baishaki Dalmia was suspended by the Trinamool Congress for alleged anti-party activities, hours after Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee resigned as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Police were yet to confirm about the firing but the BJP claimed that party member Promod Dubey who received a bullet injury in a firing at Abhra Sen Street was rushed to the Howrah hospital.

Police said that a huge contingent has been deployed in the area to control the situation and prevent any further flare-ups.

Local TMC leaders said that some BJP members were allegedly extorting money from shops in the area, following which people of the area protested and roughed them up.

As the BJP men blocked the GT Road in protest, some TMC supporters tried to remove them, triggering the violence.

TMC claimed that BJP supporters hurled crude bombs and set on fire some vehicles to foment trouble in the peaceful locality.

