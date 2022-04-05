BJP to celebrate Founder's Day on April 6

An address by prime minister Narendra Modi as well as the celebration of the Modi Cabinet’s schemes will be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s celebration of its 42nd Foundation Day, on April 6. The national party also plans to celebrate the occasion as Good Governance Day.

The party has also planned week-long events which will conclude on April 14, which is Ambedkar Jayanti.

Senior party members, including several general secretaries and cabinet ministers, held a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Delhi to firm up the programme. Another round of meetings is to be held on Tuesday to finalise the plans, said leaders.

A leader present at the meeting said that in addition to Modi’s address, a slew of programmes across the country will be carried out. “Rallies will be carried out by workers across the country,” the senior leader said.

Another senior leader said that the leaders took heed to Modi’s address to the party’s parliamentarians last week, after the party registered wins across four among the five states where assembly elections took place. “The prime minister spoke of pakhwadas, where for a fortnight the schemes of the ministries can be highlighted. He also spoke of Good Governance Day. The deliberations were on these lines,” the leader said.

In addition to Modi’s address, a slew of programmes across the country will be carried out. Flags will be hoisted across BJP offices, followed by programmes of patriotism.

The party was founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mookherjee. It was then known as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In 1977, it came to be known as Janata Party after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh merged with the Socialist Party, the Congress (O) and the Bharatiya Lok Dal. It came to be known as the Bharatiya Janata Party around the 1980s after several original Jana Sangh members broke away when the Bharatiya Jana Sangh forbade party members from having dual membership with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

