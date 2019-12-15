BJP, VHP attack Congress on Citizenship Act protests

As protests continued against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the BJP and the VHP accused Congree leader Rahul Gandhi of having empathy for Pakistani and Bangladeshi 'infiltrators'.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and creating unrest and arson in parts of the country.

"They have now started opposing the nation in their zeal to oppose the BJP,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it was “appalling that Overseas branch of Congress holds protest against Indian government in front of Indian Embassies.”

Tweeting a protest picture of some London youths carrying a banner of “Bharath Bachao Rally, Patra said, “this is picture of Congress workers sloganeering against India in front of London Indian Embassy. Though it was a failed attempt, it exposes Congress’ sick mindset.”

VHP secretary general Milind Parande in a statement termed the violent protests against the CAA as an “anti-national motivated condemnable act by pseudo-secularist vested interests”.

Arguing that there is no harm to any Indian by deporting foreign 'infiltrators' out of the country and giving refuge in India to 'refugees' from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution there, Parande said that the violent demonstrations are being carried out by some pseudo-secularists and self-seeking political parties by confusing, misleading and inciting the people under the policy of minority appeasement.

The VHP appealed to all state governments to “take strict action against all the misguided frenzied elements”.

Alluding to Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal, Parande said, “it is extremely unfortunate that the governments of some states, opposing the country's Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Parliament and validated by the President of the country, remain only silent spectators in these violent demonstrations, whereas, constitutionally everyone should come forward to implement the Act.”

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav brought in the majority-minority argument to buttress the party's stand on the bill.

"Majority-minority is integral to our Constituion [Constitution]. Art 25 onwards [it] accord[s] several rights to minorities. Hindu majority don't get those benefits. But when we propose to give minorities from neighborhood some rights, we are asked why not majority Muslims of those countries too!!!," he tweeted questioning the protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.