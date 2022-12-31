BJP wants me to do a 'padyatra' in a bullet-proof vehicle, says Rahul

Countering the government version about security breaches in Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it appeared that the forces have different protocols for top BJP leaders and him and that they were trying to "make a case" that he is breaching his own security.

Addressing a press conference here on New Year's eve, Rahul said the government wants him to do the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'padayatra' (walkathon) sitting in a bullet-proof vehicle, which is "not acceptable" to him.

"They say it is protocol, don't trouble us, sit in a bullet proof vehicle and do your Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is not acceptable to me...Their (BJP) leader, a senior leader, comes out of the bullet proof vehicle but no letter is sent to him. Their leader has done roadshows in an open jeep. Isn't it against protocol? But they are writing to me," he said.

"So there is a different protocol for them and for me. All senior CRPF officials know what to do for my security. Maybe, they are making a case that Rahul Gandhi is breaching his own security. They are making a case. Let them," he said.

Rahul was referring to the government’s assertion that he "violated" security protocols 113 times since 2020. This came after Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging security breaches during the yatra in the national capital and demanding steps to ensure the security of Rahul and others.

In his opening remarks, he said he considers the BJP-RSS as his "guru", as their attacks on him are sharpening his ideological moorings and teaching him how to react. "I thank the BJP-RSS friends for aggressively attacking me as it helps me in improving my position on ideology," he said.

Asked about Congress' position on the pension scheme, he said the question on the Congress national policy on pension schemes should be posed to the party president but he could say that the party usually gives states independence to decide on issues. "We use our veto power only when they do something completely wrong," he said.

He said the yatra has not changed his foundation but it has been strengthened.

To a question on why he is wearing a T-shirt and not sweaters in winter, Rahul remarked in a lighter vein, "I will make a video after the yatra on how I confronted cold with a T-shirt."

He said he was not feeling cold and that is why he is not wearing a sweater and the moment he felt cold he would use one. "You are using a sweater because you are scared of the cold. I am not," he said.