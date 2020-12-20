BJP will give Bengal a son of the soil as its next chief minister: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP would give West Bengal a son of the soil as its next chief minister. He challenged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a son of the soil would face and fight against her.

Speaking to reporters at Birbhum district, Shah asked the chief minister to be assured that nobody is needed to come to Bengal from Delhi to defeat her.

“Mamata Didi, I want to make it clear to you that no one has to come from Delhi to defeat you. A son of the soil from Bengal will face you and fight you. We will give Bengal a son of the soil as its next chief minister,” said Shah.

Accusing the TMC supremo of being “conservative” for dubbing BJP leaders as “outsiders”, Shah said that such a “conservative approach” would not be accepted in Bengal.

“I want to tell the people of Bengal it’s a ploy to create confusion,” said Shah. His comments come at a time when CM Mamata has repeatedly dubbed BJP as a “party of outsiders.”

Shah alleged that the TMC cadres had attacked BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy during his recent visit to Bengal and said that the state administration could not dodge its responsibilities.

He warned the TMC leaders that such attacks could not make BJP “back down an inch” in Bengal. He also said that it is a matter concern that the comments of TMC leaders regarding the incident indicated that they supported the attack.

He also said that the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are yet to be framed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and once the vaccination process starts and the chain of transmission is broken then the Centre would definitely consider it.

He also said that TMC would not be able to stop the cross-border infiltration into Bengal due to it’s “appeasement politics” and only BJP can do so.

As for Mamata’s challenge to the Centre to impose President’s rule in Bengal, he denied any such attempt by the Centre and said that she is trying to “gain sympathy” with such remarks.

“TMC had been reduced to a family-run party. Instead of thinking about the 10 crore people of Bengal it’s main concern is to make the nephew Abhishek Banerjee (of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) the chief minister,” said Shah.

He also alleged that under the TMC regime industry, development and law and order had collapsed in Bengal. Earlier in the day, Shah said that the people of Bengal want to get rid of “Bangladeshi infiltrators” along with political violence and murders.