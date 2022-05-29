BJP will never come to power in Maharashtra: Raut

BJP will never come to power in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Raut said that the MVA government will complete its full term

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • May 29 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:26 ist

The BJP will never come to power in Maharashtra, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, one of the key players in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

“There is a good government that is in place…the BJP will never come to power in the state again,” Raut, a close confidante of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said at a rally on Sunday.

“The Shiv Sena never betrays….but the BJP went back on its words,” he said, referring to the reported promise by the BJP to offer Shiv Sena the post of Chief Minister. 

Raut, on a two-day visit to the historic town of Kolhapur, on Saturday, said that the MVA government will complete its full term. "Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister for the full five-year term and there is unanimity within the MVA,” he said.

Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra
BJP
Shiv Sena
Indian Politics

