BJP wins Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls in Assam

The state's ruling dispensation BJP has bagged all 26 seats in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), a tribal council in Assam, elections conducted on June 8. This was BJP's biggest victory in KAAC elections since its inception in 1952. In the elections held in 2017, the BJP had won 24 out of 26 seats.

The Congress, which was in power in the council beteeen 2001 and 2015, drew a blank while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did better than Congress in at least four seats. In the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections held in April, AAP had won one seat while Congress none.

"After the wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas," Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after the results of KAAC were announced on Sunday night.

We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row.

This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations, he said.

Set up under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, KAAC has 30 members but four members are nominated. After the BJP came to power in 2016 in the state, all executive members of KAAC had defected to the BJP and formed the council again after the elections in 2017.

The two-hills district, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, covering four Assembly seats and a Parliamentary seat (Diphu) falls under the KAAC. The council was formed following demand by the indigenous Karbi community for protection of their identity and welfare.

Lok Sabha Polls

BJP leaders said victory in KAAC was important in view of the Lok Sabha polls slated in 2024. "Today's victory again made it clear that people of Karbi Anglong are happy with our works since 2014 and that they would vote for us in the Lok Sabha polls againt," a BJP leader in Diphu, headquarters of KAAC, said.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Haren Singh Bey of BJP was elected from Diphu, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats and BJP had won nine in 2019 while Congress bagged three and an Independent candidate won the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat.