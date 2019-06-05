BJP worker brutally murdered in Telangana

A BJP worker was brutally murdered by his political rivals, following the local body election results on Tuesday in which the ruling TRS registered a massive victory.

Prem Kumar of BJP who allegedly made fun of the local TRS party workers over the loss of TRS to BJP in the local Mandal (Block) Territorial Constituency was attacked with iron rods in Dokur village of Devarakadra block in Mahbubnagar district.

According to the Devarakadra station circle inspector, a case of murder has been registered against TRS activist Srikanth Reddy and five others.

However, the police said that the murdered worker belonged to Congress and not to BJP. The police said that Congress and BJP have worked together, hence, the confusion.

Former minister and senior BJP leader DK Aruna, who visited the local hospital where the body was kept, confirmed that Prem was, in fact, a worker of her party. Later she led a party delegation to district superintendent of police Rema Rajeswari and demanded immediate arrest of the accused besides justice to Prem’s family.

Meanwhile, BJP’s lone legislator in Telangana Assembly, Raja Singh Lodh appealed to the police through his social media message to bring the culprits to book immediately. “If you do not do justice, we can do it ourselves. But, we believe in the police. We hope you will do the needful”, he said.