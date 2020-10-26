J&K: BJP workers detained for trying to hoist tricolour

BJP workers detained for trying to hoist tricolour in Srinagar

The workers were protesting Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks that she would hold the tricolor only when separate flag for J&K was restored

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 26 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 15:01 ist
Following Mufti’s remarks, the BJP accused her of “disrespecting” the national flag. Credit: iStock

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday detained three activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when they tried to hoist tricolor at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in the city center Lal Chowk.

The BJP workers were protesting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks that she would hold the tricolor only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state of J&K was restored. Following Mufti’s remarks, the BJP accused her of “disrespecting” the national flag.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti regrets trusting PM Modi, says 'will not accept any flag unless J&K flag is brought back'

Reports said some BJP workers tried to hoist the national flag at the Ghanta Ghar. But they were prevented from unfurling the tricolor and three among them were detained by the Police at Kothibagh police station.

Ahead of detention, one of the workers identified as Basharat told reporters that they wanted to hoist tricolor to send a message to members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). “Our message is for Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and all other members of the alliance that only tri-color will be unfurled in Kashmir,” he said.

Also read | We're anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah

The PAGD was formed recently by six political parties in Kashmir to restore the special status of the erstwhile state. The parties include Mehbooba’s PDP, National Conference, CPI (M), Awami National Conference, J&K People’s Conference and J&K Peoples Movement.

 

Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
Article 370
BJP

