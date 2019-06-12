BJP workers, police clash at Kolkata rally

Clashes broke out between the police and BJP workers on Wednesday during the saffron party’s march to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lal Bazar.

Apprehending trouble the Kolkata Police made large-scale security arrangement including a three-layered set up of barricades along with several cannons, a large deployment of police personnel and RAF.

The protest march was taken out against the recent violence at Sandeskhali in North 24 Paraganas district and the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Trouble started when the BJP procession, which was heading for the Kolkata Police headquarters, reached B B Ganguly street in central Kolkata. BJP workers tried to barge through the barricade and started pelting stones after they were intercepted by the police.

Police responded with firing water cannons and lobbing tear gas shells at the agitating BJP cadres who were led by state president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and several of its newly elected MPs from the state.

When BJP workers still tried to advance towards the Kolkata Police headquarters police resorted to baton charge to disperse them. While several BJP workers sustained minor injuries some fell ill due to tear gas and were taken to hospitals.

“Police resorted to unprovoked use of force on our peaceful procession. This proves that the Mamata Banerjee government is afraid of the BJP,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has decided to convey a meeting on Thursday with the leaders of four major political parties in the state to resolve the issue of post-poll violence in Bengal.

The governor has invited TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee, BJP state chief Ghosh, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and state Congress president Somen Mitra to the meeting.