BJP workers protesting against Kerala Budget in Kochi detained

BJP workers who were protesting against the Kerala Budget in Kochi were detained by the police on Thursday.
Kerala Police detained BJP workers who were protesting against the Kerala state budget in Kochi, Kerala pic.twitter.com/9RaCWOWcpS
— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023
Earlier, police used water cannons to disperse the workers.
