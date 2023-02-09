BJP workers protesting against Kerala Budget detained

BJP workers protesting against Kerala Budget in Kochi detained

Earlier, police used water cannons to disperse the workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2023, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 13:15 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

BJP workers who were protesting against the Kerala Budget in Kochi were detained by the police on Thursday. 

Earlier, police used water cannons to disperse the workers.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 