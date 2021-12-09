BJP youth leader stabbed in Jamshedpur, succumbs in hospital

BJP youth leader stabbed in Jamshedpur, dies

  • Dec 09 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 16:01 ist
The BJP alleged that attacks on party leaders have been increasing in the state. Credit: iStock Images

A BJP youth leader died at a hospital in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday morning after being stabbed with a dagger, police said.

Suraj Kumar Singh (26), the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary of the district, succumbed to his injuries at the Tata Main Hospital here, they said.

He was allegedly stabbed with a dagger by one Sonu Singh and his accomplices on Tuesday in Harharguttu in Bagbera police station area when he was returning home, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) M Tamil Vanan said that Suraj and Sonu were involved in a dispute over a piece of land.

Police said they have arrested Sonu and two others, including a juvenile.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Suraj was creating problems ever since he became the district general secretary of BJYM, the officer said.

Two of the accused were remanded to judicial custody by a court, while the minor was lodged at a juvenile home, police said.

Further investigations are underway, they said.

The BJP alleged that attacks on party leaders have been increasing in the state. 

