BJP's attempt to topple MVA govt unethical, unconstitutional: Mamata

She said the saffron party has deliberately chosen to 'disturb' the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching

  • Jun 23 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 18:26 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to “topple” the MVA government in that state in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner.

She said the saffron party has deliberately chosen to "disturb" the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching.

"It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Describing the situation in Maharashtra as "shocking", Banerjee said, "We want justice for people, for the electoral mandate and for Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM).”

Also read: Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA govt if rebel MLAs return to Mumbai, says Raut

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, left for Surat on Tuesday, where they had camped for the day, before flying to Guwahati in a chartered aircraft.

This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.

The exact number of rebel legislators that moved to Guwahati could not be confirmed, but the flight reportedly carried 89 passengers, including the crew.

The Trinamool Congress supremo asked the BJP to send the MLAs to Bengal instead, where they will be extended good hospitality.

"Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and take care of democracy, too," she said. 

