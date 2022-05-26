BJP's booth to beneficiary outreach plan ahead of polls

Asking party MPs to strengthen 100 weak booths, MLAs to do so in at least 10 and addressing news conferences in every district are part of BJP's plan to pep up its workers ahead of Assembly polls in nearly a dozen states, of which nine states go to polls in 2023--including Karnataka.

The preparations will serve the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when the party will seek the national mandate for a third consecutive term for Modi.

Interacting with with Union Ministers and senior party leaders, the BJP on Wednesday began a week-long campaign to strengthen the cadre at the booth level and take to people the achievements of the Modi government at a time when it completing 8 years in power and the party is increasingly falling back on the Modi Model of governance to brace for the challenge of state polls, including the two this year in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where the perception of a weak CM-face could stares at the party.

Ahead of the big bang celebrations to celebrate the Modi government’s eighth anniversary, beginning May 30, with nationwide programmes to reach out to electorates, Nadda on Wednesday launched a campaign to reach out to voters in nearly 74,000 electoral booths, where the party’s voting percentage has been low.

BJP’s plans come after the three-day meeting with national office bearers in Jaipur last week, which took place days after Congress’s brainstorming session (Chintan Shivir) at Udaipur, where Opposition parties had huddled to work at electoral strategy to decelerate the Modi juggernaut.

At its Jaipur meet, the saffron party described the repeat victory of BJP in UP and Uttarakhand as well as its winning Goa and Manipur as signs of “unbreakable trust of people in Modi’s leadership”.

The party has formed a committee headed by party vice President Baijayant Panda for the 'Booth Empowerment Campaign' that will conclude on May 31.

The BJP has already formed an eight-member committee, with general secretary Arun Singh as convenor, and appointed a team of 129 leaders in state committees separately to oversee the three-day long celebrations.

The party has been winning elections with the combined strength of its ideologically committed voters as well as the voters that benefited from central government schemes which is why interacting with beneficiaries will be a key component of the outreach initiatives during the booth strengthening programmes.