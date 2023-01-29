BJP's OBC Morcha to discuss BBC documentary

The BBC documentary on Modi will be part of the deliberation of the OBC Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is set to hold its two-day national executive meeting in Haryana beginning Sunday. In addition to that, leaders of the wing will travel to all the mandals of the state. A political resolution will be passed as well.

Leaders that will be part of the NEC include Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM KP Maurya, OMC Morcha president K Laxman, and general secretary Arun Singh, among other prominent leaders.

On Sunday, the leaders of the Morcha will carry out the party’s pravas programme across all of Haryana’s mandals. Later in the evening, a meeting of the senior leaders of the party will be held.

A political resolution in addition to a statement on the promises made by PM Modi to alleviate the socio-economic conditions of people will be passed said leaders.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, Morcha leaders will deliberate on how to respond to the BBC documentary and other matters where Modi is the target. OBC Morcha general secretary and spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that those opposed to Modi have made statements on Ram, Ramcharitamanas and used derogatory slurs.

“Caste slurs have been used and all the statements they make target Modi. The aim is to create chaos, pandemonium and ruckus before 2024, and the OBC morcha will take the message of Modi to ground zero, of how he has worked for the OBC as he himself belongs to the subaltern community,” Anand said.

He added that the 27 union ministers from the OBC community stand as proof of Modi’s efforts to mainstream the community.

In the last NEC of the Morcha, held in September last year in Jodhpur, there were deliberations on reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims. Morcha’s efforts to reach out to OBC voters in poll-going states were also discussed then. In this NEC, the review of these efforts will also be taken up.