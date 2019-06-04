BJP's Rajesh Patnekar elected as Goa Assembly Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Rajesh Patnekar was elected as the Speaker of the Goa legislative Assembly on Tuesday defeating Congress's candidate Pratapsing Rane comfortably with a margin of 22-16 votes.

Pro-tem Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo conducted the proceedings—along with votes from three Independent MLAs and three members of the Goa Forward party.

All 15 Congress MLAs voted for Rane's candidature. So did the only Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who supported Rane. Dhavalikar has a running feud with the BJP, after the latter engineered a split in the MGP ranks two months ago, but has refused to withdraw a letter of support to the Pramod Sawant-led coalition government.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao was not present at the time of voting.

Commenting after being elected as the Speaker, Patnekar said that former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar would be missed in the House.

"I cannot forget Manohar Parrikar. His contribution to the House and the state of Goa. He will be remembered in years to come," Patnekar said.

The need for the election arose, after Pramod Sawant, who was elected Speaker in 2017 was appointed Chief Minister in March this year, after the death of Manohar Parrikar following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

