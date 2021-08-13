BJYM yatra to spread Modi's new India message

BJP's youth wing will launch year-long programmes on Independence Day to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' across the country through the 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra'.

The year-long outreach efforts to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence would begin with a collective rendition of the national anthem at 13,350 places across the country on Independence Day and a three-day marathon and cycle rally at 75 kms at 75 places to cover a total distance of 12,755 km.

“More than 10 lakh Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) volunteers will take part in the collective rendition of the national anthem across 13,350 mandals of the organisation,” BJYM President Tejasvi Surya told reporters here.

He said the volunteers will upload the videos of the rendition of the national anthem on social media platforms at 7:50 a.m.

Surya said the Yuva Sankalp Yatra will be launched in Udaipur on August 15 and conclude on August 17 at Ladakh. Besides, the BJYM will organise a series of events to take the Prime Minister's vision of a new India and foster a sense of patriotism.

The participants in the yatra will also take a pledge to work to make a prosperous and inclusive India which will be a global leader in various fields by 2047, he said.

The yatra will be undertaken in every assembly constituency in Gujarat and 37 places in Karnataka, Surya said.