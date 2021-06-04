Govt allocates 1.21L vials of Amphotericin B to states

'Black fungus': Centre allocates additional 1.21 lakh vials of Amphotericin B to states, UTs

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus' infection

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 22:24 ist
A worker carries a box of Amphotericin B injections used in the treatment of Black Fungus, at Indore airport. Credit: PTI File Photo

The government allocated additional 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions on Friday, according to Union minister Sadananda Gowda.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus' infection.

"Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a tweet.

Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with Covid and those who have recently recovered.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mucormycosis
Black Fungus
Covid-19
Coronavirus
sadananda gowda

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 