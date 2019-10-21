Blame game between Congress and BJP

Recalling when and what went wrong is necessary: FM

Recalling when and what went wrong during a certain period is absolutely necessary, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, targeting former prime minister Manmohan Singh for accusing the NDA government of always trying to put the blame on its rivals.

Passing buck to Cong does not work: Manmohan Singh

Interacting with the business community, professionals and media in Mumbai, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, said that Maharashtra has been facing an economic decline for four consecutive years and that in the past five years the state has seen the maximum factory shutdowns.

Lashing out the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on the state of current Indian economic scenario and rural distress, Dr Manmohan Singh said that passing the buck to Congress does not work.

