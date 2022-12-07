'Blast-like' sound heard near key Jammu bridge, probe ordered

'Blast-like' sound heard near J&K bridge, probe ordered

The sound was heard late Tuesday night near a bridge over the Tawi river

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have launched an investigation after a "blast-like" sound was heard near a checkpoint on a vital bridge here, officials said on Wednesday.

The sound was heard late Tuesday night near a bridge over the Tawi river, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage in the "blast", they said.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said, "A blast-like sound was heard near Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried on the spot to verify the matter".

Officials said police reinforcements carried out a thorough search but no one was arrested during the night-long operation.

Since the bypass is connected with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an alert was also sounded and checking of vehicles was intensified.

The officials said forensic teams will be visiting the spot to carry forward the probe. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

