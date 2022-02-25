Blasts outside, holed up inside: Indian doctor seeks prayers from a bunker in Kyiv

On Friday morning, Dr U P R Menon stepped out of his bunker in Ukraine's war-torn Kyiv for a few minutes to speak to his family in Kerala.

A consultant to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and head of the Indian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association there, Menon has been living in Ukraine since 1987. In those few moments outside the bunker, he briefly spoke to DH as well.

"Today morning, we have been requested to stay in the bunker. There have been blasts in Kyiv and we heard a siren going on," he said as a war raged on outside. Hailing from Edapalli in Kerala, Menon is married to a Ukrainian national and has a son.

On Wednesday, Ukraine witnessed an emergency situation and martial law was declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the following day. Restrictions were imposed on people but they could go to work with valid documents.

The situation completely changed on Friday morning with reports of explosions and gunfire. The family is, as of now, like many others staying put in the bunker. "The bunker is below our building," Menon said.

When asked whether they have enough food supplies to keep them going, he said, "Till yesterday, shops were open. So, we have food. But I don't know what the situation outside is today and whether the shops are open."

As for their immediate requirements from the government, he said, "The borders are closed. Let them first evacuate students who are stuck."

"And pray for us," he added before returning to the bunker.

