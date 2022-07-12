Blow to China firms: India tightens telco licence norms

Blow to Chinese firms as India tightens telecom licence norms

The DoT amended the license for procurement of telecommunication equipment

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2022, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 08:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Telecom has further tightened telecom license conditions, which will effectively bar Chinese telecom equipment makers from the Indian market.

The DoT amended the license for procurement of telecommunication equipment, which will make telecom companies procure equipment from trusted sources portal nod for up-gradation or expansion of their existing network.

“With effect from June 15, 2021, the licensee shall only connect trusted products in its network, and also seek permission from the designated authority for up-gradation or expansion of the existing network utilising the telecommunication equipment not designated as trusted products,” the telecom department said in its latest amendment, uploaded on its website on Monday. The word ‘expansion’ has been added to the license conditions published on Monday.

