BMC filed complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting building into hotel

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood – who got accolades internationally for helping migrants during the Covid-19 lockdown – has found himself in the centre of a controversy involving his hotel in Juhu.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against him for converting the six-storeyed building, Shakti Sagar, into a hotel without necessary permissions.

However, the actor had stated that he had necessary permissions and was awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The BMC has filed the case under Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act with the Juhu police station.

Meanwhile, BJP has protested against the development. “We must appreciate the fact that during the lockdown Sonu Sood has helped the migrants in reaching their homes from his own money....actually that was the job of the Maharashtra government and they have not liked what Sonu Sood has done,” said BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Kadam.

He went on to point out that the same hotel was used as a quarantine center during the Covid-pandemic outbreak. “Then it was okay and now it becomes illegal,” he said, adding that after a vindictive approach against Kangana Ranaut the government is targeting Sonu Sood. “The entire nation is with Sonu Sood,” he added.