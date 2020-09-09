BMC starts demolition at Kangana's house; actor calls it 'death of democracy,' refers to Mumbai as Pakistan

Sending out a strong message, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has commenced demolition of illegal structure at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill at Bandra here.

Responding to the demolition, Kangana tweeted images of the Mumbai police with captions referring to them as Babur and his army and calling Mumbai Pakistan and POK.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The face-off between Kangana Ranaut and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took a new turn on Wednesday with the Mumbai civic body serving a demolition notice vis-à-vis illegal alteration that she has undertaken at her bungalow.

The demolition was pasted at the gate of Bungalow No. 5, Chetak Row House located at the Nargis Dutt road at Pali Hill at Bandra.

The bungalow also houses her office Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd where illegal alterations have been carried out.

Also Read | Kangana's comments amounted to insult of police: Devendra Fadnavis

The new development took place in Mumbai even as Kangana is on her way back to the city from her native in Himachal Pradesh.

The ruling dispensation has taken unkindly to her comments describing Mumbai as a city being “addicted to blood” and equating India’s financial capital with “Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir”.

The submission of Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has been rejected by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

A BMC demolition squad has reached the Pali Hill bungalow.

The notice pasted stated - "...work carried out by you as mentioned in the notice schedule is declared as unauthorised. Further I am satisfied that you have not stopped work. Thereafter, the notice structure as mentioned in the schedule of the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost and consequences thereon."

It further stated that she was liable for punishment. "Further note that under 475-A of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, you shall be punished with imprisonment for a terms which shall not be less than one month but which may extend to one year and with a fine which shall not be less than Rs 5,000 but which may extend to 25,000 and in case of continuing offence with further daily fine which may extend to Rs 500."