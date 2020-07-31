'BMC to seal buildings with more than 3 Covid-19 cases'

BMC to seal buildings with more than 3 Covid-19 cases: Report

The revision was made after people had been inconvenienced by the decision to seal any building with one positive case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 19:13 ist

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again revised its policy for sealing off buildings, the latest revision stating that only a building with more than three Covid-19 cases would be sealed off. 

“If three or more Covid-19 cases are reported from a building, then the civic body will seal a building completely. If fewer than three cases are reported, then civic officials will only seal a particular floor of the building and no restriction will be imposed on the movement of other residents,” a BMC official told the Indian Express

The decision was taken after several reports of people being inconvenienced due to a single active case in their building came out. The revision was reportedly made after BMC officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani, received multiple complaints. 

The move resulted in people in multi-storey buildings being quarantined for fourteen days due to one active case. 

After a spike in cases in Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the civic body decided to revise its policy for sealing off buildings. The growth rate in these areas, according to the BMC, is between 1.1 and 1.7 per cent, higher than Mumbai’s average of 1.02 per cent. 

By July 29th, Maharashtra had crossed 4 lakh cases and had the highest number of cases in the country. 

The lockdown would be extended till August 31st in the state, guidelines for which have been shared under ‘Mission Begin Again’. 

 

