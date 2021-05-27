Boat capsize: Bodies of two more fishermen recovered

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 15:54 ist
Four tiny boats, carrying at least 17 people including the deceased men, had capsized off the Vizhinjam coast due to rough seas and strong winds. Credit: PTI Photo/Representative Image of Indian Coast Guard

The bodies of two more fishermen, who had gone missing after their boats capsized off Vizhinjam coast near Thiruvananthapuram, were recovered on Thursday morning, police said.

Along with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel, the state coastal police and local fishermen were engaged in a relentless search mission to rescue them after their boats capsized on Tuesday night.

The body of Joseph, hailing from Poonthura, was recovered off Poovar, a fishing hamlet nearby, by a team of coastal police and fishermen.

The body of Xavier alias Shabariar was fished out by the ICG team off Vizhinjam.

He was a native of Kottappuram in Vizhinjam, police said.

Coastal police sources told PTI that search is still continuing to ensure that all fishermen, who were travelling in the capsized boats, have been rescued though only these two were reportedly missing.

The body of another fisherman, 55-year old Davidson, was recovered from Adimalathura on Wednesday.

Four tiny boats, carrying at least 17 people including the deceased men, had capsized off the Vizhinjam coast due to rough seas and strong winds.

A total of eight people had already been rescued by the rescue team. The others had swam to safety by themselves, police added.

Indian Coast Guard
Thiruvananthapuram

