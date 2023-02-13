Boat with 69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach Andaman and Nicobar

69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach Andaman and Nicobar

The boat was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, it came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Feb 13 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:04 ist
Rohingya refugees at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia. Credit: AFP Photo

A motorboat with 69 Rohingyas reached the Nicobar district on Monday morning, officials said.

The boat, named 'Ma-Babar Doa' (blessings of parents), reached the Malacca jetty at Car Nicobar around 10.30 am, they said.

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

The boat also ran out of fuel, they said.

Those on the boat fled a relief camp in Bangladesh about two weeks ago, they added.

Read | 'Alarming' rise in Rohingya lost at sea in 2022: UN

"It is too early to comment on this matter. A team of medical officials is examining their health conditions," a health official said.

The coast guard, police and a disaster management team were at the jetty, officials said.

Security personnel went into the boat and provided food, water and medicine.

The Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry have been informed, officials said.

In January 2020, a boat with 66 Rohingyas from Bangladesh was intercepted near Tarmugli Island, around 34 km from the restricted North Sentinel Island -- the home of the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe.

