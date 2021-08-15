Body of a missing Indian Army helicopter pilot found

The chopper took off from the Pathankot cantonment and crashed within minutes

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:25 ist
Police personnel inspect the site after a helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam Lake in Kathua district. Credit: PTI Photo

Twelve days after the fatal crash of an Army helicopter in the expansive Rajnit Sagar dam, the body of one pilot was recovered on Sunday from the water while the search is on for the second pilot.

“Mortal remains of Lt Col AS Baath retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m at 1819 hours from the Ranjit Sagar lake. Efforts to retrieve mortal remains of the second pilot continue,” said an Army officer.

The weaponised advanced light weight helicopter of the Army Aviation sank into the reservoir in the Punjab-Jammu border on August 3 along with two pilots. The chopper took off from the Pathankot cantonment and crashed within minutes.

The armed forces together with NDRF, SDRF and state police forces searched the 25 lm long, 8 km wide and 500 ft deep reservoir for the past two weeks.

The underwater operation was a challenging one due to near zero visibility below 50 meters owing to the muddiness of the water because of the rainy season, which adversely impacts accuracy of sonars and other sensors.

Last week, the wreckage of the helicopter was found at a depth of nearly 80 mt.

