Body of unidentified woman found in South Delhi

Body of unidentified woman found in car in south Delhi's Lodhi colony

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 14:00 ist

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a car in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday, police said.

"The body of a woman (around 32 years) was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. However, the nature of injury will be confirmed only after the postmortem," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
AIIMS
Death
murder
New Delhi

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 