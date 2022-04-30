Body to be created at State level for judicial infrastructure development: Law Minister

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said a resolution passed in the conference of Chief Justices to create a National Judicial Infrastructure Development Authority was received with reservations by some Chief Ministers as the execution of such works lay at the state level.

However, it has been agreed that a body would be created at the state level with Chief Ministers and Chief Justices or their nominees for infrastructure development.

"During the conference of Chief Justices, one of the resolutions, passed, was to create a National Judicial Infrastructure Development Authority. For that, some of the Chief Ministers could not agree with the present setup," the Minister said.

The Chief Ministers said that a committee may be constituted at the state level, rather than the national level because the implementation as well execution of the works lies with the state govt at the state level, he said.

"I'm happy the Chief Ministers and Chief Justice have agreed that the body will be created at the state level with their involvement. When the CMs and Chief Justices come together, many things can be settled," he told reporters after a joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has been pushing for creating a special purpose vehicle, the National Judicial Infrastructure Development Authority and a similar body at the state level to address the issue of infrastructure.

"The time has come to move on from the present ad-hoc committees to a more streamlined, accountable and organised structure...the proposed authorities are not aimed at usurping the powers of any government," he said, in his speech earlier on the day.

Addressing a joint press conference, the CJI said Chief Ministers have assured to provide two-layer security at district courts across the country in view of violent attacks and explosions.

