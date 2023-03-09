Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, 'Calendar' of 'Mr India', passes away

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik - who essayed loveable characters like “Calendar" in Mr. India and “Pappu Pager” in Deewana Mastana - passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kausik was 66. He is survived by wife and daughter.

Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

He wore many hats - he was a director, producer, theatre actor, film actor, comedian and screenwriter.

Kaushik’s NSD batchmate and family friend Anupam Kher broke the news of his death.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will never be the same without you Satish!,” Kher said.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,” wrote Kangana Ranaut.

Born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh in Haryana, Satish graduated from Kirori Mal College in Delhi in 1972.

He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983).

He was well known for his role as "Calendar" in the hit film Shekar Kapur’s Mr India in 1989 in which he played a memorable role alongside Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrush Puri. He also was noted for his character of "Pappu Pager" in the comedy Deewana Mastana (1997), directed by his friend David Dhawan. The film stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

His first film as a director was Boney Kapoor-produced Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993), starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

His second was Prem (1995) starring Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor, which was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Both Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Prem did not do well at the box office.

Kaushik got his first hit with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999, in which Anil Kapoor and Kajol essayed lead roles.

In 2003, he came out with Tere Naam starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla.

Kaushik has also served as Chairman, Haryana Film Promotion Board and Vice President of FTII Society.

In fact, a couple of days before his death, Kaushik had posted photos of Holi celebrations and wished Kher on his birthday.

In January, he had posted a video of his working out in a gym, in which he wrote - “I know hard work will pay .. loving yourself is the motivation this year”.