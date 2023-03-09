Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter Satish Kaushik passed away, according to his close friend and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

As a film actor, he is noted for his roles as 'Calendar' in Mr. India, as 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. He was 66.

Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983).

He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. His first film as a director was Sridevi's Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). It did not do well in the box office. His second was Prem (1995). He got his first hit with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999.