Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away

Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi

Mrityunjay Bose 
  • Mar 09 2023, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 06:47 ist
Satish Kaushik. Credit: Twitter/@satishkaushik2

Veteran  Bollywood actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter Satish Kaushik passed away, according to his close friend and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

As a film actor, he is noted for his roles as 'Calendar' in Mr. India, as 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. He was 66.

Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983).

He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. His first film as a director was Sridevi's Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). It did not do well in the box office. His second was Prem (1995). He got his first hit with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999.

bollywood
India News
Actor

