Bollywood drugs case: NCB arrests Dharma Productions executive producer

The Bollywood drugs controversy has witnessed a new twist as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, an employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, on Saturday.

On Friday, NCB had questioned Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra in relation with the drug-nexus in the Hindi film industry.

Prasad was interrogated for hours by the apex drugs law enforcement agency.

He was also questioned about the video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party at his residence. The NCB reportedly found most of his answers unsatisfactory.

NCB had reportedly found a small amount of weed when they raided Prasad's house, and that is why he was taken for questioning.

Karan Johar has denied knowing them personally and said that Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, the sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Saturday also grilled three Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in relation with the drugs case.