Bollywood remembers 'dynamic leader' Arun Jaitley

A strong and a visionary leader who went too soon is how the film fraternity reacted to the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday after undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks.

Industry veterans Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, actors Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar led the tributes for Jaitley on Twitter.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



"Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji. A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family," Mangeshkar wrote.

Bhosle tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family."

Ajay said he is "deeply saddened" by Jaitley's demise.

"Admired his dynamic vision for India. He was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji," he added.

Karan posted, "#RIPArunJaitley ... The nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones."

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also paid tributes to the former finance minister, who is survived by wife Sangeeta and two children.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of #ArunJaitley ji.. My sincere condolences to all the near and dear ones," Arjun said.

Anil recalled his first meeting with Jaitley and said he will be truly missed by the whole country.

"Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family," the actor added.

Varun posted, "#RIPArunJaitley thank u for everything u will be missed sir. Condolences to the family."

Sidharth Malhotra said Jaitley's demise has "left a void in the country".

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones," tweeted Riteish Deshmukh. Actor and fellow BJP leader, Sunny Deol, said his prayers are with Jaitley's family.

"Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley" he tweeted.

Former BJP parliamentarian Paresh Rawal said, "Irreplaceable Jaitley saab. Om Shanti."

"Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of #shriarunjaitley ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss. A good man has gone too soon," actor Raveena Tandon wrote.

Parineeti Chopra said the country has lost a "visionary and respectable leader". "Thoughts and prayers to the family," she added.