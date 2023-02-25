Bolster global institutions: PM to G20 nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on G20 leaders to restore faith in global financial institutions, citing an erosion of trust due to their inability to reform quickly.

“It is now up to the custodians of the leading economies and monetary systems of the world to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy,” he said.

Modi was addressing finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 nations who are in Bengaluru for the finance track meetings of the bloc, touted as the first major ministerial-level dialogue under India’s presidency.

The prime minister highlighted that the world is facing pressing economic difficulties with rising geo-political tensions, disruptions in global supply chains, inflation and food and energy security. “Even the financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels,” he added.

His speech, however, has no direct reference to the Russia-Ukraine war when other G20 leaders—from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire—have condemned Moscow and pledged support to Ukraine, during their time here.

Modi urged the members to focus on the most vulnerable citizens and stressed that global economic leadership can win back the confidence of the world only by creating an inclusive agenda.