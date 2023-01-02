Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana CMs' official residences

Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana CMs' residences

The bombshell was reportedly found on the Nayagaon-Kansal road

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 02 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 19:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

 A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after a live bomb was found a few hundred metres away from the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, police said.

The shell was found in the fields on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about one kilometre away from the helipad and about two kilometres from the official residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, they said.

An official of the disaster management department who reached the spot told reporters that the police control room received a message that a bomb-like object had been seen near the Kansal and Nayagaon T-point.

"When we checked it and found that it was a live shell," he said, adding the area has been sealed.

"It is a matter of investigation how this shell reached the spot," the official said.

With the help of police and the bomb disposal squad, the shell has been placed in a drum and covered with sandbags and the Army has been alerted, he said.

"Army officials will come and take care of it," he added.

Replying to a question, the official said in the past too discarded shells have been found.

The possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it here cannot be ruled out, he said.

