IAF denies reports of bomb threat in jet over airspace

‘Bomb threat’ in China-bound Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, IAF denies report

The IAF, however, said that no such incident has occurred

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 11:57 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Security forces are on alert after a ‘bomb threat’ in China-bound Iranian passenger jet currently over the Indian airspace, reported ANI quoting sources. 

The IAF, however, said that no such incident has occurred. 

Security agencies are monitoring the plane. 

More details awaited. 

