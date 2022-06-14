Somaiya's interim protection in cheating case extended

Bombay High Court extends interim protection from arrest to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, his son in cheating case

On Tuesday, the state's counsel, Shirish Gupte, sought time to file an affidavit in response to the BJP leader and his son's pleas

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 14 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 14:10 ist

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended till July 7 the interim protection from arrest granted to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son in a case of alleged misappropriation of public funds collected for the restoration of decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

On April 13, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya, and on April 20, it had granted the same relief to his son Neil Somaiya.

The court had then said in the event of their arrest, both the accused persons be released on surety of Rs 50,000 each. The relief was subsequently extended by Justice Prabhudessai till June 14. On Tuesday, another single bench of the HC, presided over by Justice Bharati Dangre, extended the interim protection granted to the former BJP MP and his son till July 7.

Justice Dangre also directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit, replying to the pleas filed by Kirit Somaiya and his son claiming that the charges against them were false, and seeking pre-arrest bail in the case. In April this year, while granting interim protection to Somaiyas in the case, the HC had said the complaint registered in the case by an ex-Army personnel seemed vague and based solely on media reports.

It had, however, directed the duo to report to police for questioning on fixed dates.

On Tuesday, the state's counsel, Shirish Gupte, sought time to file an affidavit in response to the BJP leader and his son's pleas. Somaiyas' counsel Ashok Mundargi said the duo will co-operate in the probe against them. Justice Dangre recorded Mundargi's statement in her order and said the interim relief granted to both the applicants will be extended till July 7, the next date of hearing in the case.

As per the complaint, Kirit Somaiya and some others had collected over Rs 57 crore for the restoration of the decommissioned naval aircarft carrier Vikrant. However, instead of depositing the amount to the Maharashtra governor’s secretary office, the BJP leader allegedly misappropriated the funds. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bombay High Court
Kirit Somaiya

What's Brewing

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Conversations with cultural icons

Conversations with cultural icons

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

 